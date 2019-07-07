Home Sport Tennis

Star duo Murray and Serena ease to victory on Wimbledon bow

Murray and Williams -- both former world number ones and singles champions at Wimbledon -- had little trouble in dispensing with their opponents.

Published: 07th July 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams, Andy Murray

Serena Williams, Andy Murray | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Superstar duo Andy Murray and Serena Williams breezed into the second round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday, beating Germany's Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi 6-4, 6-1.

Murray and Williams -- both former world number ones and singles champions at Wimbledon -- had little trouble in dispensing with their opponents.

"Obviously I had lost in the doubles earlier (with Pierre-Hugues Herbert) so all my energy is focussed on the mixed but it was a good start," said Murray.

Murray said physically he felt fine after two matches in one day, save for a stiff back.

The hip he had 'life-changing surgery' on earlier this year had not given him any trouble.

"I feel good and am happy to be alive in this," said Serena.

There was an element of farce when they let slip a set point in the opener as Williams ended up tumbling over and landing unceremoniously on her backside at the net.

However, they closed out the set and took control of the next by breaking their opponents immediately.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, said there was no boss in the team.

"I said to Serena before the match we are the younger siblings so we are used to being bossed by our older brother and sister," chipped in two-time Wimbledon winner Murray. 

While mixed doubles is foreign territory largely for Murray, Williams is the youngest ever female winner, partnering Max Mirnyi to victory in 1998 aged just 16 at Wimbledon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wimbledon Andy Murray Serena Williams Wimbledon mixed doubles
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp