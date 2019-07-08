Home Sport Tennis

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic share Wimbledon 'Manic Monday' with sensation Gauff

Eight-time champion Federer, four-time winner Djokovic and Nadal, a double champion, all play last 16 ties against opponents who have never before progressed this far.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Cori 'Coco' Gauff celebrates after beating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybaikova in a Women's singles match.

United States' Cori 'Coco' Gauff. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic share top billing on 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon with teenage sensation Coco Gauff.

Eight-time champion Federer, four-time winner Djokovic and Nadal, a double champion, all play last 16 ties against opponents who have never before progressed this far.

Federer, the second seed, tackles Italy's world number 20 Matteo Berrettini in what will be the Swiss great's record 17th fourth-round appearance at the All England Club.

"I don't know him very well, so that makes it a bit more tricky," said Federer, chasing a 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal, the champion in 2008 and 2010, also has an unexpected opponent in the shape of world number 69 Joao Sousa, the first Portuguese player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Nadal has a 2-0 career advantage over the 30-year-old Sousa, with both wins coming on clay.

"He's a super dangerous opponent against everybody.

He is very quick, has a very good physical performance," said Nadal, looking to back up his 12th Roland Garros title with a third Wimbledon.

- Djokovic faces grass court rookie - 

Djokovic insists he will not be complacent about his chances of reaching the final for the sixth time.

The highest seed that the world number one can face before the final is number 15 Milos Raonic, the 2016 runner-up from Canada.

But first up for the defending champion and 16-time major winner is 21-year-old Ugo Humbert from France who is playing in his first Wimbledon.

Until this year, world number 66 Humbert had never played a grass court match either as a junior or professional.

Should Djokovic emerge triumphant, he would face either Belgian 21st seed David Goffin or Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in what would be his 11th quarter-final at the tournament.

Raonic, beaten by Andy Murray in the 2016 final, has made the quarter-finals in the last two years.

So far at this Wimbledon, he has fired 59 aces across three rounds and dropped serve just once.

Raonic tackles Argentine 26th seed Guido Pella who has reached the last 16 at a Slam for the first time -- at the 20th attempt.

The 29-year-old Pella knocked out last year's runner-up and fourth seed Kevin Anderson in the third round.

Roberto Bautista Agut, the Spanish 23rd seed, faces French 28th seed Benoit Paire with both men aiming to make the quarter-finals for the first time.

Monday's other ties see 2017 semi-finalist Sam Querrey face last-16 debutant and US compatriot Tennys Sandgren.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, a quarter-finalist in 2018, tackles Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

Nishikori recorded his 400th tour victory when he beat Steve Johnson in Saturday's third round.

- 'Keep it up' -

In the women's fourth round, 15-year-old Gauff must overcome former number one Simona Halep.

"I feel like I've always been confident in myself," said 313-ranked qualifier Gauff who shocked five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams believes her teenage compatriot could go the whole way.

"I think there's some 15-year-olds, like me, who wouldn't know what to do at Wimbledon," said Williams.

"Then you have a 15-year-old like Coco who knows what to do.

" Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty looks in ominous form and although she lost on grass on the only previous occasion she played last 16 opponent Alison Riske it was three years ago.

Williams may also be hitting form at the right moment as her win over Julia Goerges on Saturday was by far the most impressive performance of her three matches.

The 37-year-old, who is still tantalisingly one away from equalling Margaret Court's haul of 24 Grand Slam titles, faces Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

"I just need to keep it up," said Williams.

Williams will play Barty in the last eight if both come through Monday's matches.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova plays Britain's Johanna Konta in what will be her first appearance in the last 16 since 2014 when she won the second of her titles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff Wimbledon Wimbledon 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp