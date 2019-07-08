Home Sport Tennis

The Amritraj connection to world number 1 Ashleigh Barty's Wimbledon exit

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55 Alison Riske.

Ashleigh Barty

Barty was bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980 | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Shock Wimbledon quarter-finalist Alison Riske said she wished she could get married more often after crediting her forthcoming wedding with inspiring her fourth round victory over world number one Ashleigh Barty on Monday. 

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55.

ALSO READ | Wedding belle Riske stuns world number one Ash Barty at Wimbledon

Riske, who will marry Stephen Amritraj, the son of former Indian Davis Cup player Anand Amritraj, in Pittsburgh after Wimbledon, goes on to face seven-time champion Serena Williams for a place in the semi-finals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SW19 x ‘19

A post shared by Alison Riske (@riske4rewards) on

It will be the 29-year-old's first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

"I wish I could get married more often. Maybe we'll have to renew our vows because it's worked out well having that on the horizon," said Riske on how her impending nuptials have helped her game.

"I'm looking forward to it so much. Everything is pretty much already in stone. I'm not really stressed about it. 

"I haven't been stressed about it really from the beginning probably because my fiance has been doing all the work."

Defeat brought an end to 23-year-old Barty's 15-match winning run.

ALSO READ | Barty, Gauff, Pliskova exit Wimbledon as Serena coasts through

Riske, who had spent four more hours on court than the Australian in getting this far, retrieved the break in the eighth game but it was a brief reprieve as Barty took the opener.

Riske had won the grass court title at 's-Hertogenbosch in the run-up to Wimbledon and her credentials on the surface eventually shone through as the match progressed.

Riske had reached her second career Grand Slam fourth round the hard way, coming back from a 1-4 final set deficit to defeat Croatia's Donna Vekic in the first round.

She then needed a 9-7 third set to see off Serbia's Ivana Jorovic before hitting back from 0-3 down in the decider to beat Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic in the third round.

