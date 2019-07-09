Divij Sharan-Marcelo Demoliner duo ousted from Wimbledon
LONDON: Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner fought their hearts out in a gruelling battle before losing to top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals, here on Monday.
Unseeded Sharan and his Brazilian partner pushed the top side of the world before losing 5-7 7-6(8) 6-7(8) 3-6 after three hours and 18 minutes.
Sharan was the last Indian standing in the Wimbledon championships.
Sharan was a quarterfinalist in the doubles event here last year.