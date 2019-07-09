Roger Federer's 99th Wimbledon win sets up Kei Nishikori quarter-final 

By AFP

LONDON: Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final in 28 years when he booked his place in the Wimbledon last-eight for the 17th time.

Eight-time champion Federer breezed past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 74 minutes to make sure of a spot in his 55th quarter-final at the Slams.

It was also his 99th win at the All England Club.

At 37, he is the oldest man to reach the last eight at the majors since 39-year-old Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

Federer, who hit 24 winners and just five unforced errors, will face Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight for the second successive year.

The 29-year-old Japanese star trails Federer 3-7 in career meetings although he won their most recent meeting at the ATP Finals in London at the end of last season.

Monday's win was Nishikori's ninth in nine meetings against world 58 Kukushkin.