Sam Querrey happy to be facing Nadal rather than Federer or Djokovic

Against Federer, he is 0-4 and when facing Djokovic he stands 2-8, while he is 1-5 against Nadal.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sam Querrey

At this year's tournament, he has fired 100 aces, been broken just once, winning 71 of 72 service games. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Sam Querrey will try to take down Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on Wednesday but if it all goes belly-up, the big American just hopes he doesn't get his 'clock cleaned'.

Querrey has only beaten the two-time champion once in six meetings.

However, Wimbledon is made for his big-hitting game. The 31-year-old made the semi-finals in 2017, beating then former world number one Andy Murray in the last-eight.

At this year's tournament, he has fired 100 aces, been broken just once, winning 71 of 72 service games.

"I like playing on the grass," said 6ft 6in (1.97m) Querrey, who is in a third quarter-final at Wimbledon.

"It's becoming more of a thing when I get here I don't care so much who I'm playing because I have just the confidence that I can make a run regardless of who's in front of me."

Despite his poor record against Nadal, the 65th-ranked American is happy to be facing the Spaniard rather than Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic.

Against Federer, he is 0-4 and when facing Djokovic he stands 2-8 although he did defeat the Serb at Wimbledon in 2016.

"Federer seems to be the toughest. I have played him three or four times and never been close. I've got wins over the other two. 

"I don't know if it's tactically he does things better against me than the other two. But for me, I struggle the most against Roger. I've gotten my clock cleaned by the other two a handful of times, as well."

TAGS
Wimbledon Sam Querrey Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Roger Federer
