Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams 'saw therapist' after US Open meltdown, apologises to Naomi Osaka

The American superstar was widely vilified for her New York outburst in which she branded the chair umpire a "liar" and "thief".

Published: 09th July 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams

Serena Williams looks at her box during the women's final of the U.S. Open against Naomi Osaka | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Serena Williams revealed Tuesday that she consulted a therapist after her infamous 2018 US Open final meltdown in which her bitter war of words with the umpire overshadowed Naomi Osaka's maiden Grand Slam victory.

The American superstar was widely vilified for her New York outburst in which she branded the chair umpire a "liar" and "thief".

She was handed a code violation for coaching, docked a point for smashing her racquet and penalised a game for verbal abuse.

"I couldn't find peace. I started seeing a therapist," Williams wrote in a first-person account published in US glossy magazine Harper's Bazaar.

"I was searching for answers, and although I felt like I was making progress, I still wasn't ready to pick up a racquet."

Williams's essay appeared online and on her own Instagram account in the middle of her Wimbledon quarter-final defeat of Alison Riske on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Serena Williams into 12th Wimbledon semi-final after tough duel

In it, she says she has apologised to Osaka, the breakout Japanese star who won the US Open final in straight sets.

"I am so proud of you and I am truly sorry. I thought I was doing the right thing in sticking up for myself. But I had no idea the media would pit us against each other," said the 37-year-old Williams.

"I would love the chance to live that moment over again. I am, was, and will always be happy for you and supportive of you. 

"I would never, ever want the light to shine away from another female, specifically another black female athlete."

Williams said that Osaka, who went on to take the Australian Open title and the world number one spot, had accepted her apology.

Osaka's reply, she insisted, had even moved her to tears.

Despite her apology, Williams still insists she was a victim of sexism at Flushing Meadows.

"Why is it that when women get passionate, they're labeled emotional, crazy, and irrational, but when men do they're seen as passionate and strong?

"So often, in situations similar to mine, when men fight back against the referees, they're met with a smile or even a laugh from the umpire, as if they’re sharing an inside joke. 

"I'm not asking to avoid being penalized. I am asking to be treated the same way as everyone else. Sadly, that's simply not the world we currently live in."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serena Williams Naomi Osaka US Open
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp