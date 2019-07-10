Home Sport Tennis

Don't patronise me, says Johanna Konta after Wimbledon exit

The 28-year-old three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist took to task a journalist who wondered whether she felt she could have dealt better with some pivotal points.

Published: 10th July 2019 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Johanna Konta

Konta was hoping to become the first British woman to lift the Wimbledon trophy since Virginia Wade in 1977 | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Johanna Konta did not take kindly to her 34 unforced errors being raised as a topic of discussion after her disappointing 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 defeat to Barbora Strycova in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Serena battles through, Halep storms back to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

The 28-year-old three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist took to task a journalist who wondered whether she felt she could have dealt better with some pivotal points.

"Is that in your professional tennis opinion?" snapped the British player.

She reacted defensively when it was put to her that it was not only his opinion but one also supported by the statistics.

"I don't think you need to pick on me in a harsh way," she said.

"I mean, I think I'm very open with you guys. I say how I feel out there. If you don't want to accept that answer or you don't agree with it, that's fine.

"I still believe in the tennis that I play. I don't have much else to say to your question."

Konta got increasingly irked when the journalist persisted, saying she might need to avoid those errors if she wished to go on and win a Grand Slam.

"Please don't patronise me," she said.

"In the way, you're asking your question, you're being quite disrespectful and you're patronising me. I'm a professional competitor who did her best today, and that's all there is to that."

Konta has had to deal with worse than journalists' questions.

"I think it's familiar to everybody who has a social media account and who is in a sport which gets publicised," she said.

"I definitely have had loads of experiences, loads of people wanting me to die and things like that. I don't think that's new to anyone. I have someone who kind of filters out and blocks and deletes the people."

Konta, who had been hoping to become the first British woman to lift the Wimbledon trophy since Virginia Wade in 1977, departed on a defiant note. 

"I'm no less of a person or a player if I don't get past this point," she said.

"I play this game with dignity, and I love the sport."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wimbledon Johanna Konta
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp