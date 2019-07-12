Home Sport Tennis

Ibiza set for Bautista Agut stag weekend after all

The Spaniard lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final, which was watched from the player's box by his six friends who had originally been waiting for him in Ibiza.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Roberto Bautista Agut

He said he had been touched by the friends flying from Ibiza to watch him play. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Roberto Bautista Agut's stag party may after all go ahead in clubbers' paradise Ibiza after his gallant loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic in Friday's Wimbledon semi-final.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was not over-awed appearing in his first ever Grand Slam semi-final pushing Djokovic hard before losing 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, was watched from the player's box by his six friends who had originally been waiting for him in Ibiza.

Bautista Agut will marry former beauty pageant queen Ana Bodi Tortosa in November.

He said he had been touched by the friends flying from Ibiza to watch him play.

"Well, they came yesterday as a surprise," said Bautista Agut, whose bride-to-be was also watching from the box.

"Was really nice to have them in the crowd. They support me so much. Well, now I think I deserve some vacation. We will have some time off after that."

However, Bautista Agut, who this time last year was experiencing starkly different emotions with the sudden death of his mother Ester, said Ibiza was calling instead of the more expensive attractions of London.

"We had everything reserved from Thursday or Wednesday until Sunday," said Bautista Agut, who met his fiancee when they were teenagers.

"Well, they all knew before it was a small chance to be here, me playing in the quarter-finals. Well, it was nice. I think they really had a good plan.

"They spend Wednesday in Ibiza. They came to watch a good match, the semi-final of Wimbledon. Maybe tomorrow we go back (to Ibiza)."

