Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic reflects on 'unreal' Wimbledon final victory

Djokovic -- who joined Swedish legend Bjorn Borg on winning five Wimbledon trophies -- said it had always been his dream to win when he was growing up.

Published: 15th July 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic prevailed in an epic duel, the longest ever final and the first decided by a deciding set tie-break. | AP

By ANI

LONDON: Novak Djokovic said it was "unreal" to be holding the Wimbledon trophy for a fifth time having saved two match points against eight-time champion Roger Federer in Sunday's final.

The 32-year-old Serbian, winning back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time, prevailed in an epic duel, the longest ever final and the first decided by a deciding set tie-break.

Djokovic, who was out-played for large parts of the match by his 37-year-old opponent, eventually prevailed 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in 4 hours and 57 minutes.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in longest ever Wimbledon final

"It is quite unreal to be two match points down to come back and strange to play a tie-break at 12-12. I was hoping to get to the tie break," he said.

Djokovic paid a handsome tribute to his Swiss rival.

"I think that if this is not the most exciting final then it's definitely in the top two or three of my career against one of the greatest players of all time, Roger, who I respect," said Djokovic.

"Unfortunately in this type of matches someone has to lose."

Djokovic -- who joined Swedish legend Bjorn Borg on winning five Wimbledon trophies -- said it had always been his dream to win when he was growing up.

"When I was a boy aged four or five, dreaming to be a tennis player, this has always been the tournament for me," he said.

"I used to make trophies out of different materials in my room and being here to share it with my parents, my son, and my team is extra special.

"I would like to say to my parents especially thank you for everything."

Federer, who agonisingly saw his bid of becoming the oldest ever Grand Slam champion, as well as winning a ninth title slip from his fingers, joked at first about being part of another epic final.

He had also been on the wrong end of the previous longest final, losing to Rafael Nadal in 2008.

"I will try to forget but it was a great match," he said.

"It was long, it had everything. I had answers so did he and we played some great tennis. I am happy with my performance, congratulations Novak, that was crazy."

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic: King of the court but not of people's hearts?

Federer said he hoped he set an example to other people of his age.

"I hope I give some other people at 37 the feeling it is not over yet, I feel great," he said.

"This will take some time to recover from physically. I gave it all I had, I still I am still standing and hope it is the same for other 37-year-olds."

Federer said his children may not be the happiest they have been.

"They won't be excited with the plate -- they would rather take the gold thing (the trophy)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Roger Federer
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp