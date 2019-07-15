Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic vows to win fans' love with Federer record in view

Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down, saving two in the 16th game of the deciding set.

Published: 15th July 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic has vowed to convince fans that he is not public enemy number one even if he surpasses people's champion Roger Federer as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time.

The world number one saved two match points to clinch a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major on Sunday, shattering Federer's bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the longest final ever contested at the tournament.

Despite being outplayed by the 37-year-old Swiss for large parts of the knife-edge encounter, the top seed emerged victorious 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3).

At four hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest Wimbledon final and the first to be settled by a final set tiebreak.

Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down, saving two in the 16th game of the deciding set.

His major title tally is now just two behind Rafael Nadal and four off the all-time men's Grand Slam record of 20 held by Federer.

He has time on his side, being a year younger than Nadal and more than five years younger than the legendary Swiss.

After Sunday's epic triumph, Djokovic revealed he was able to turn the overwhelmingly pro-Federer, 14,000-strong Centre Court crowd in his favour by training his mind.

'They chant Roger, I hear Novak'

"I like to transmutate it in a way: When the crowd is chanting 'Roger' I hear 'Novak'," said the 32-year-old Djokovic.

"It sounds silly, but it is like that."

Djokovic has spent the best part of his career in pursuit of Nadal and Federer and attempting to seduce fans sceptical of his character.

For many he is viewed as too intense, too insincere, too calculating and prone to fads.

Federer and Nadal, in comparison, are treated almost reverentially.

"It's hard to not be aware of the crowd. You have that kind of electric atmosphere, that kind of noise," said Djokovic.

"Of course, if you have the majority of the crowd on your side, it helps. When you don't, then you have to find it within, I guess."

Djokovic insists he won't get distracted by the pursuit of Federer's record haul.

"Whether I'm going to be able to do it or not, I don't know. 

"I'm not really looking at age as a restriction of any kind for me at least. What I said on the court, I really meant it: Roger really inspires me with his effort at his age. 

"It just depends how long I'm going to play, whether I'm going to have a chance to make historic No. 1 or Slams."

When asked if he sees himself still playing at 37, Djokovic said the motivation to be treated with the same respect is strong.

Eventually, hearing screams of "Let's go, Novak, let's go" will be more than welcome.

"Hopefully in five years' time I can be hearing the same chants."

Most consistent of 'Big Three'

Djokovic is by far the most consistent of the 'Big Three' at the Slams.

Since the start of 2015, he has won nine of the 19 majors played with Nadal winning four and Federer three.

The other three have been split between Stan Wawrinka (two) and Andy Murray (one).

On Sunday, Djokovic saved match points in the 16th game of the deciding set, which ran for over two hours and was settled by a 12-12 tiebreak for the first time in a singles match at the tournament.

It was another display of stunning mental fortitude.

ALSO READ | King of the court but not of people's hearts?

He has been in similar predicaments in the past against Federer -- saving two match points in both of his semi-final victories over the Swiss at the 2010 and 2011 US Opens.

"I just try to never lose self-belief, just stay calm, just focus on trying to get the ball back, return, which wasn't serving me very well today.

"But in the most important moments, all three tiebreaks I guess, I found my best game."

He was off the pace for large parts of the final, only carving out his first break points in the eighth game of the fourth set.

Federer won more points in the match with 218 to 204, broke serve seven times compared to three, hit 25 aces to 10 and 94 winners to Djokovic's 54.

"I thought I could have played better. But the one thing that probably allowed me to come back and save match points and win this match was the mental stability," admitted the champion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Wimbledon
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp