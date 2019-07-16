Home Sport Tennis

Looking forward to playing Davis Cup tie in Pakistan: Rohan Bopanna

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna on Monday said he has no security concerns about playing Davis Cup in Pakistan, where he has always enjoyed "great hospitality."

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad in September for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

Bopanna and Divij Sharan, country's best two doubles players on rankings, will be natural choice for the doubles rubber.

"I am looking forward to the Davis Cup tie in Pakistan. I have spoken to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he is a very good friend of mine and he said it will be fine and I have been there a few times, I always found great hospitality from Pakistan. So I have no concerns about it," Bopanna said on the sidelines of a Sports Conclave organised by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The 39-year-old from Bengaluru had finished a runner-up at the US Open with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in 2010.

On Sunday night, Serbian Novak Djokovic edged out Swiss great Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in the first Wimbledon men's singles match decided by a final-set tiebreaker for his fifth crown.

Asked if Federer's age is affecting his movement, Bopanna said, "I don't think there was any loser in yesterday's final. He was literally one point away from winning his 21st Grand slam.

He is 37 and he was still covering the court, the best way possible, so I don't think he lagged because of his age."

India has never won a singles Grand Slam title and Bopanna said the country is still a long way from achieving the feat.

"We never had a singles winner in Grand Slam. We need right kind of facilities and support from the Federation and Corporates. That makes a difference. It is an individual sport and having more tournaments in India will help Indians perform better."

"If we look at the last 15 years, we will see only four players have won Grand Slams. So it is still a long way to go for an Indian to win a singles Major," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohan Bopanna Pakistan Davis Cup
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp