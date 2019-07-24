Home Sport Tennis

WATCH | US tennis star Alison Riske dances to Bollywood number at her wedding

Alison shared a video on Twitter in which she can be seen shaking a leg to the tune of a song from the Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Published: 24th July 2019 01:21 PM

US player Alison Riske. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: American tennis player Alison Riske left fans in awe by dancing on a Bollywood number at her wedding with Stephen Amritraj, son of former Indian tennis player Anand Amritraj.

"Officially an Amritraj! I'm the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj! where all my new Indian followers at??!! Here's a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!," Riske tweeted on Sunday.

In the two-minute 20 seconds video, the American tennis player can be seen copying steps of Katrina with utmost precision.

The dance moves of Alison left Indian tennis star Sania Mirza impressed as she said, "Yay!! Congratulations to you and Stephen Amritraj those moves btw. (sic)"

Alison married Stephen in Pittsburgh on July 21, just 13 days after upsetting World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in Wimbledon to reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career.

The 29-year old, however, failed to progress to the semis after she lost to eventual finalist Serena Williams in a close battle the next day.

