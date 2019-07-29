Home Sport Tennis

Atlanta winner Alex de Minaur climbs into ATP top 30

The 20-year-old Australian become only the third player to win an ATP title without facing a break point since the tour began keeping stats in 1991.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur poses with the trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Australia's Alex de Minaur makes his return to the ATP top 30 on the strength of his win in Atlanta in the latest rankings published on Monday.

The 20-year-old dominated Taylor Fritz 6-3,7-6 (7/2) to become only the third player to win an ATP title without facing a break point since the tour began keeping stats in 1991.

De Minaur climbs nine places to 25th, with Sunday's beaten Hamburg finalist Andrey Rublev jumping 29 places to 49th.

Albert Ramos was rewarded for his Gstaad win on Sunday with a 17-rung move up to 68th.

The sole change in the top 10 headed by Novak Djokovic was Italian Fabio Fognini up one place to ninth.

ATP Rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12415 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7460

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4595

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4415

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4045

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4040

8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2890

9. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2625 (+1)

10. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625 (-1)

11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2500

12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2380

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2215

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2195 (+1)

15. John Isner (USA) 2040 (-1)

16. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1975

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1940

18. David Goffin (BEL) 1860

19. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 1770

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1765 (+1)

Selected

25. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1515 (+9)

49. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 996 (+29)

