French Open: Simona Halep takes just 55 minutes to reach 4th round

Reigning champion Simona Halep cruised into the Roland Garros fourth round on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of Ukrainian 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:36 PM

Romania's Simona Halep. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

Simona Halep's title defense remains on track at the French Open following a methodical 6-2, 6-1 third-round win over 27th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko that lasted just 55 minutes.

Halep, whose only Grand Slam title came at Roland Garros last year, is bidding to become the first woman to defend a major since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016

Halep's next opponent will be either Olympic champion Monica Puig or Iga Swiatek.

Tsurenko received treatment on her right leg during a medical timeout while trailing 3-0 in the second.

