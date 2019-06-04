Home Sport Tennis

After 45-minute loss to Halep, Swiatek heads back to school

Poland's Iga Swiatek who only turned 18 on Friday failed to hold a single service game in her 6-1, 6-0 loss to Simona Halep.

Published: 04th June 2019 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Poland's Iga Swiatek

Before the grass court season, a return to the classroom beckons. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Poland's Iga Swiatek endured a 45-minute tennis education at the hands of French Open champion Simona Halep on Monday and then headed back to high school.

The world number 104, who only turned 18 on Friday, lost 6-1, 6-0 in a brutally one-sided fourth-round clash where she failed to hold a single service game.

"It was a lack of experience and I couldn't get the ball in court but I will still remember the match," said Swiatek, one of three teenagers to make the last 16.

"I was surprised by her ability to play the ball in a direction I wasn't expecting but I am happy I got the chance to feel her game."

Swiatek knocked out Olympic champion Monica Puig on her way to the last 16 and admitted it was strange sharing the Court Philippe Chatrier with the defending champion.

"It's weird playing someone you have watched on TV all your childhood," she added.

"But I guess I wasn't there in my head. It was stress, I missed balls I never would miss in practice. I will learn from it."

Next up for Swiatek is the grasscourt season, but first a return to the classroom beckons.

"I have six tests to take before the grass season and then I will graduate next year."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French Open Simona Halep Iga Swiatek

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp