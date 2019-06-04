After 45-minute loss to Halep, Swiatek heads back to school

By AFP

PARIS: Poland's Iga Swiatek endured a 45-minute tennis education at the hands of French Open champion Simona Halep on Monday and then headed back to high school.

The world number 104, who only turned 18 on Friday, lost 6-1, 6-0 in a brutally one-sided fourth-round clash where she failed to hold a single service game.

"It was a lack of experience and I couldn't get the ball in court but I will still remember the match," said Swiatek, one of three teenagers to make the last 16.

"I was surprised by her ability to play the ball in a direction I wasn't expecting but I am happy I got the chance to feel her game."

Swiatek knocked out Olympic champion Monica Puig on her way to the last 16 and admitted it was strange sharing the Court Philippe Chatrier with the defending champion.

"It's weird playing someone you have watched on TV all your childhood," she added.

"But I guess I wasn't there in my head. It was stress, I missed balls I never would miss in practice. I will learn from it."

Next up for Swiatek is the grasscourt season, but first a return to the classroom beckons.

"I have six tests to take before the grass season and then I will graduate next year."