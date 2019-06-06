Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer: Five other great sporting rivalries

It will be their first meeting since 2017, with Nadal leading the head-to-head record 23-15, despite Federer winning the last five matches, and 13-2 on clay.

Published: 06th June 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain. (Photo | AFP)

Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will resume one of sport's greatest-ever rivalries with their 39th clash in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.

It will be their first meeting since 2017, with Nadal leading the head-to-head record 23-15, despite Federer winning the last five matches, and 13-2 on clay.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at five other fantastic sporting rivalries from years gone by:

Chess: Bobby Fischer (USA) v Boris Spassky (URS)

-- Fischer's clash with Spassky in the 1972 world chess championship in Iceland came during the Cold War and signalled the end of 24 years of Soviet domination in the sport.

The American was the favourite heading into the match, but the build-up was dominated by speculation that he wouldn't play.

He did arrive in Reykjavik eventually, though, and despite forfeiting the second game to fall 2-0 behind, Fischer plotted his way to a 12.5-8.5 victory.

The win made Fischer an instant American hero, but he never defended his title due to disagreements over the format.

The pair clashed again in an unofficial match in 1992 as Fischer won 10-5, but the decision to play in Yugoslavia saw the United States issue an arrest warrant for Fischer due to sanctions imposed on the Balkan nation, and he died aged 64 in Iceland in 2008.

Formula One: Alain Prost (FRA) v Ayrton Senna (BRA)

-- Prost and Senna won seven world titles between them, but that only tells part of the story of a bitter rivalry that first festered when the two were McLaren teammates in 1988-1989.

Two successive world championships were decided by the pair crashing into each other in Japan, while the animosity off the track was palpable, even after Prost left McLaren for rivals Ferrari.

But they became friends after Prost had retired following his fourth and final world title in 1993, with Senna in second.

The duo spoke on the morning of Senna's death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, with the Brazilian urging his old rival to relaunch the Grand Prix Drivers' Association due to his fears over driver safety.

In 2010, Prost complained that he was portrayed in a bad light in a documentary about Senna's life.

Golf: Arnold Palmer (USA) v Jack Nicklaus (USA)

-- Two parts of 'the big three' along with South African Gary Player, Palmer and Nicklaus shared arguably golf's most famous rivalry in the 1960s, with Nicklaus ultimately coming out on top.

Palmer, known as 'the King', dominated the sport, winning a legion of fans dubbed 'Arnie's Army' as he won seven major titles between 1958-1964.

But Nicklaus, 11 years Palmer's junior, burst onto the scene when he finished second to the fan favourite as a 20-year-old amateur in the 1960 US Open.

Nicklaus then edged out Palmer in a playoff to win the 1962 US Open, his first of a record 18 major titles.

The 'golden bear' Nicklaus would win his final major in 1986 at the Masters, while Palmer never won another after his 1964 triumph at Augusta.

Boxing: Muhammad Ali (USA) v Joe Frazier (USA)

-- Ali came out on top in their third and deciding fight in the 'Thriller in Manila' in 1975.

Frazier had inflicted the first defeat of Ali's career on the former Olympic champion in the 1971 'Fight of the Century', which Frazier won by a unanimous decision.

Ali levelled their head-to-head record in 1973, before they headed to the Philippines for their legendary third bout, when Ali said the fight would be "a killa and a thrilla and a chilla, when I get that gorilla in Manila".

He made good on his promise, snatching a dramatic win by technical knockout after 14 rounds of heavyweight boxing at its best.

Darts: Phil Taylor (ENG) v Raymond van Barneveld (NED)

-- Van Barneveld's breakthrough as a four-time world champion helped darts first start to see its profile increase outside the UK.

When 'Barney' joined the PDC from the BDO in 2007 -- darts split into two governing bodies in 1993 -- that meant he could finally look forward to a world championship clash with then-13-time champion Taylor.

The Dutchman duly set up a final against 'The Power', which he won in a deciding leg on double 20 after the 13th and final set was level at 5-5.

The match was widely acclaimed as the best ever in the sport, although Taylor went on to dominate their rivalry, winning 61 of their 83 matches and drawing four.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer French Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp