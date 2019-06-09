Home Sport Tennis

South Central Railway tennis players help Indian Railways team win in USIC

Team India prevailed over Czech Republic and host Bulgaria in the 3-team super league to emerge as the champions.

Published: 09th June 2019 12:04 PM

Tennis

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two tennis players of the South Central Railway played a key role in driving Indian Railways Tennis Team to victory at the USIC (Union Sportive Internationale des Cheminots) World Championship held in Bulgaria from May 28 to June 3.  

The duo PC Vignesh and Mohammed Fahad formally met SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Saturday. Team India prevailed over Czech Republic and host Bulgaria in the 3-team super league to emerge as the champions. Earlier, India had triumphed over Belgium in the elimination round. In the league stage, India had defeated Slovakia and Czech Republic. Vignesh and Mohammed Fahad ruled over the court in every match and were instrumental in the performance of Team India.

