Bopanna-Shapovalov lose Mercedes Cup final

By PTI

STUTTGART: Rohan Bopanna missed out on winning his second title of the season, ending runner-up at the ATP Mercedes Cup with partner Denis Shapovalov, here Sunday.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combo lost 5-7 3-6 to top seeds Bruno Soares and John Peers in the final.

Bopanna had won the season-opening Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune with compatriot Divij Sharan.

It was the third tournament together for Bopanna and the Canadian, having competed at Indian Wells and Miami Masters before.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out third seed Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan before getting the better of the French duo Lucas Puille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in quarterfinals.

Peers and Soares earned 250 points each while Bopanna, who has slipped to 49 in the rankings, and Shapovalov gained 150 points each.