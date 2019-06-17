WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka remains top as Wimbledon approaches

By AFP

PARIS: Naomi Osaka retained top place in the WTA rankings on Monday in an unchanged top 20 with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.

Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.

American Alison Riske moves up 12 places to 49th following her win over Kiki Bertens in the final of the s'Hertogenbosch tournament in the Netherlands on Sunday.

WTA rankings as of June 17:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685

4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925

6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967

8. Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,411

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,366

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,953

14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,833

15. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,752

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,746

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,615

18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,430

19. Julia Gorges (GER) 2,400

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335