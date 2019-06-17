WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka remains top as Wimbledon approaches

PARIS: Naomi Osaka retained top place in the WTA rankings on Monday in an unchanged top 20 with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.
Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.
American Alison Riske moves up 12 places to 49th following her win over Kiki Bertens in the final of the s'Hertogenbosch tournament in the Netherlands on Sunday.
WTA rankings as of June 17:
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts
2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685
4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425
5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925
6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675
7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967
8. Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963
9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682
10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565
11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,411
12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,366
13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,953
14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,833
15. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,752
16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,746
17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,615
18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,430
19. Julia Gorges (GER) 2,400
20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335