Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer battles into 15th Halle semi-final

World number three Federer is chasing a record-extending tenth title on the Halle grass as he warms up for Wimbledon.

Published: 22nd June 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer

The Swiss next faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert | AP

By AFP

HALLE: Roger Federer's resolve was tested again on Friday as he battled to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the last four of the ATP event in Halle for the 15th time.

World number three Federer is chasing a record-extending tenth title on the Halle grass as he warms up for Wimbledon next month, but has had to scrap to stay in the tournament this week.

He prevailed in a gruelling three-set encounter with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday and was taken the distance again by Bautista Agut in Friday's quarter-final.

The Swiss next faces Andy Murray's Wimbledon doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Saturday's semi-finals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has now reached the last four in each of his last 15 appearances at Halle since losing to Pat Rafter in the 2001 quarters.

The 37-year-old will be aiming for his ninth Wimbledon triumph in July, having seen Rafael Nadal cut his lead in the all-time Grand Slam title winners' list to two with victory at the French Open earlier this month, when the Spaniard beat Federer in the semi-finals.

Herbert won the first set of his quarter-final 7-5 against reigning champion Borna Coric, before the Croatian retired with a back problem.

The 28-year-old Frenchman said that he felt an "unbelievable energy" going into his first-ever meeting with Federer.

"It will be unbelievable for me to face Roger. I have played against Nadal, against Djokovic, against Murray, but never against him," said Herbert.

ALSO READ | Alexander Zverev crashes out in Halle quarter-finals

Earlier on Friday, world number five Alexander Zverev suffered a surprise 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3/7) quarter-final defeat by Belgium's David Goffin.

Home favourite Zverev was playing with a swollen knee after slipping and hurting himself in the first round, and the Halle crowd watched on in dismay as he struggled to find his rhythm against world number 33 Goffin.

"You can look at things negatively or positively. I played three good matches here, and it's not as if he blew me away today," said Zverev.

The defeat compounds a disappointing grass season so far for the German, who suffered another early exit on home soil in Stuttgart last week at the hands of compatriot Dustin Brown.

The 22-year-old is hoping to rediscover his form and fitness in time for the beginning of Wimbledon on July 1.

"I am not at 100 percent, but I think I'll be ok," he said.

Goffin will face Italian talent Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals.

Berrettini continued his excellent 2019 form with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Russian third seed Karen Khachanov.

Berrettini, 23, won his third ATP title of the season in Stuttgart last week, and has soared up to 22 in the world rankings this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Halle Open
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp