Prajnesh Gunneswaran proceeds to second round of Antalya Open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prajnesh Gunneswaran got the better of Serb Janko Tipsarevic to enter the second round of the Antalya Open on Monday.

Gunneswaran, who hadn’t won a main draw match on the ATP Tour since March, bagelled Tipsarevic before closing out the match 6-0, 7-6 (8/6). He will face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego next. Meanwhile, Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon qualifiers.

He beat Lukas Lacko 6-3, 6-2. But Saketh Myneni lost to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 5-7. In the women’s side, Ankita Raina will begin her quest to qualify with an outing against Turkey’s Cagla Buyukakcay.