Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer seeded ahead of Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon

Nadal complained earlier this week that Wimbledon's unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Roger Federer has been seeded second ahead of great rival Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon despite trailing the Spaniard in the world rankings.

Nadal complained earlier this week that Wimbledon's unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, ranked number two in the world, is therefore guaranteed to be in the same half of the draw as either Federer or Djokovic.

"Obviously it would be better to be two than three but if they think I have to be three I will accept three and fight to win the matches I have to win," Nadal told Spanish television channel Movistar on Monday.

"The only thing that doesn't seem right about this issue is that it is only Wimbledon that does it. If they all did it, it would seem more correct.

"It's not only about my particular case. There have been many occasions when players have played well all year on all surfaces but Wimbledon does not respect the ranking they have earned."

South Africa's Kevin Anderson is seeded fourth, well ahead of his ranking of eight, after reaching the final for the first time last year, with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all bumped down one position.

The women's seedings do mirror the rankings with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty top of the pile for the first time at a grand slam ahead of Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber is seeded fifth with seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams down in 11th.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Wimbledon
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp