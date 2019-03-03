Home Sport Tennis

Nick Kyrgios beats Alexander Zverev to win Acapulco ATP crown

Kyrgios defeated three top-10 players on the way to his first ATP title in more than a year.

Published: 03rd March 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios beat world number three Alexander Zverev in straight sets | AP

By AFP

ACAPULCO: Australian Nick Kyrgios capped a scintillating run in Acapulco with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over world number three Alexander Zverev Saturday to claim his first ATP title in more than a year.

Kyrgios defeated three top-10 players on the way to the title, saving three match points in a second-round victory over second-ranked Rafael Nadal -- owner of 17 Grand Slam titles -- and beating No. 9 John Isner in the semis.

He also beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals of a drama-filled week that saw him shake off hostile crowds, illness, injuries and moments of malaise -- not to mention a post-match rebuke from Nadal.

His win over Zverev was a remarkably straightforward as Kyrgios frustrated the baseline-hugging German with well-disguised drop shots.

He broke Zverev at love in the fourth game of the opening set and held for a 4-1 lead, prompting Zverev to smash his racquet in frustration.

Kyrgios broke again to open the second set, but double-faulted on break point in the next game.

He broke Zverev again in the fifth game and held with confidence the rest of the way to capture his first title since Brisbane in January of 2018.

In women's action China's Wang Yafan rallied from a set and a break down to capture her first WTA title, defeating American Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

World number 65 Wang, playing in her first WTA singles final, outlasted the 35th-ranked American to claim her breakthrough title after two hours and 10 minutes.

The 24-year-old from Nanjing seized a 2-1 lead in the final set by taking advantage of her third break-point chance in the game.

Wang held on her first ace of the match for a 3-1 lead, but surrendered a break on her fourth double fault to allow Kenin to equalize at 3-3.

After Wang held at love to 5-5, she reeled off the last four points of the 11th game to break Kenin and then held serve for the triumph.

The 20-year-old American was denied her second career WTA title and second crown of the year after taking her first at Hobart in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alexander Zverev Nick Kyrgios

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp