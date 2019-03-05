Leander Paes not rattled by drop in rankings

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Despite having dropped down to his lowest ranking in nearly two decades, Leander Paes believes he is “only one good run” away from getting back on track. The 1996 Olympic medallist had spent a good part of last two years playing ATP Challengers, but has had decent outings in the past two weeks on the ATP Tour.

“It’s very tough right now. It’s a very tough atmosphere right now in terms of the rankings,” said Paes, who is placed at 96 in the ATP rankings released on Monday. It’s the lowest he has been ranked since October 2000, when he was at 118 following a wrist injury. In the company of Benoit Paire, the 45-year-old made the semifinals of the Montpellier event and the quarterfinals at the ATP 500 Dubai Open.

“Now you have got to be in the top 35 in the world to get main draw entries into 500 series and Masters series,” he added. “The Grand Slams and the 250s you’ll get in. But the big points are in the 500 and the Masters. You get 90 points if you win a Challenger... you get the same number of points if you win one match at the Masters level. So whenever you get to play in the big tournaments, you have to make it count.”

Paes’ quick hands still make him a dangerous customer and have seen him attract partners like Nick Kyrgios, Stanislas Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev. But the common practice in doubles is that people of similar rank group together to ensure either entry or seeding at a tournament. Also, long-lasting partnerships are a thing of past, and players are not shy to change partners if they don’t see quick results.

“So I think the top 20 players in the world ranking all stick together,” he said. “But when you look at the guys who are 40, 50, 60 in the world, everyone is chopping and changing.”

The 18-time doubles Slam champion, even at the age of 45, is looking ahead rather than dwell on his past achievements or disappointments.“In the last three years I haven’t played the full season, this is the first time I have that chance,” said Paes, who did not play for four months, including the French Open and Wimbledon last year. “I am playing entire clay season this time. I love playing on the surface.

“For the career that I’ve had, I know that (at) some point something just clicks. To win one match in 500 is 90 points. And if you get a good draw there, and you run through 3-4 matches, you are picking up 200-300 points. For me, where my ranking is, I need one good run. One run and I am home safe,” he said.