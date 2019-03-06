India-Pakistan tie unlikely to shift from Islamabad

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the India-Pakistan Davis Cup draw was made on February 6, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had expressed a belief that it would go ahead with minimum fuss. But because of the Pulwama terror attack and the stand-off between the two countries, there is a very real fear that India may not send players if the International Tennis Federation (ITF) decides to not shift the tie from Pakistan.

Considering Pakistan has already made elaborate plans for the tie — they have announced that the Asia/Oceania Group I encounter would be played on grass in Islamabad on September 13 and 14 — they don’t think the ITF will change the venue. Even then, there are a couple of factors in play.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation will have to submit to the ITF on or before June 25 (80 days before the start of the tie according to the regulations), a detailed plan, including security arrangements. “The proposed arrangements for the tie must be provided to the ITF by the home nation (Pakistan in this case) 80 days before the start of the tie and once these details are reviewed by the ITF and the necessary security advice is sought,” an ITF official said.

All that is part of the ‘due process as stipulated in the Regulations,” the ITF official continued. “There is no reason to believe that the arrangements for this tie will not be made following the standard process.”

Apart from the local organising committee’s own security arrangements, the ITF also discusses with an independent security advisor before deciding to go ahead with the tie. “We work with the host nation and an independent security advisor to determine the risk level of a tie. The ultimate decision is made by the Davis Cup committee, in accordance with the advice received upon the completion of this process. The Davis Cup committee will only get involved on a case by case basis.”

This essentially translates to one thing — ITF hasn’t held any discussions with any stakeholders vis-a-vis moving the tie out. “It’s too early to say... things might change by then,” a high-ranking AITA official said when asked if Indian players would be sent to Pakistan in the prevailing climate. “Let us see what happens.” The mood has sufficiently changed since February 6 when the AITA was upbeat.