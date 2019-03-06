Home Sport Tennis

India-Pakistan tie unlikely to shift from Islamabad

When the India-Pakistan Davis Cup draw was made on February 6, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had expressed a belief that it would go ahead with minimum fuss.

Published: 06th March 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the India-Pakistan Davis Cup draw was made on February 6, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had expressed a belief that it would go ahead with minimum fuss. But because of the Pulwama terror attack and the stand-off between the two countries, there is a very real fear that India may not send players if the International Tennis Federation (ITF) decides to not shift the tie from Pakistan.

Considering Pakistan has already made elaborate plans for the tie — they have announced that the Asia/Oceania Group I encounter would be played on grass in Islamabad on September 13 and 14 — they don’t think the ITF will change the venue. Even then, there are a couple of factors in play.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation will have to submit to the ITF on or before June 25 (80 days before the start of the tie according to the regulations), a detailed plan, including security arrangements. “The proposed arrangements for the tie must be provided to the ITF by the home nation (Pakistan in this case) 80 days before the start of the tie and once these details are reviewed by the ITF and the necessary security advice is sought,” an ITF official said.

All that is part of the ‘due process as stipulated in the Regulations,” the ITF official continued. “There is no reason to believe that the arrangements for this tie will not be made following the standard process.”

Apart from the local organising committee’s own security arrangements, the ITF also discusses with an independent security advisor before deciding to go ahead with the tie. “We work with the host nation and an independent security advisor to determine the risk level of a tie. The ultimate decision is made by the Davis Cup committee, in accordance with the advice received upon the completion of this process. The Davis Cup committee will only get involved on a case by case basis.”

This essentially translates to one thing — ITF hasn’t held any discussions with any stakeholders vis-a-vis moving the tie out. “It’s too early to say... things might change by then,” a high-ranking AITA official said when asked if Indian players would be sent to Pakistan in the prevailing climate. “Let us see what happens.” The mood has sufficiently changed since February 6 when the AITA was upbeat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp