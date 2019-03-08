Sania Mirza's sister Anam set to marry Azharuddin's son Asad

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Going by their social media posts, tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad are quite open about their love for each other. Now, there is a buzz that the couple is set to tie the knot later this year.

After calling Anam the "most amazing person in my life" on her birthday last month, Asad posted a photograph of the two relaxing on a beach in Dubai. In the photograph, Anam can be seen sitting close to him and sharing a smile.

They are yet to confirm their wedding, but it seems that Sania already considers him to be her brother-in-law as she called him "family" with a heart emoticon on Instagram.

Anam is the owner of the fashion outlet The Label Bazaar, while Asad's bio on Instagram reads as "cricketer, lawyer, traveller".

Anam had earlier married Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed in 2016. Later on, they parted ways.