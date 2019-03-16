Home Sport Tennis

Chinese stars  in full strength

The $350,000 tournament is set to welcome the biggest Chinese contingent.

Published: 16th March 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Newly-crowned All England Open champion Chen Yufei and defending men’s singles champ Shi Yuqi have been given top billing at the 9th edition of the Yonex Sunrise India Open which begins at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall of Indira Gandhi International Stadium, on March 26.

The $350,000 tournament is set to welcome the biggest Chinese contingent. The main draw of women’s singles has as many as six Chinese shuttlers with World No 2 Yufei being the star attraction. India’s challenge will be spearheaded by second seed PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth. World No 2 Shi Yuqi will headline the men’s section. India’s Kidambi Srikanth has been seeded third.

