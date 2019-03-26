Home Sport Tennis

Ajay Malik makes it to junior Indian Davis Cup team

The selectors have gone by national rankings in Under-16 category while picking the squad

Published: 26th March 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis balls

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ajay Malik, who rose from the mud courts of Haryana village Gohana, has made it to the Indian junior Davis Cup team for the upcoming Asia/Oceania final qualifying matches in Thailand.

Ajay, who had won the Under-14 national title at Fenesta Open in October 2016, has been selected to represent India along with Divesh Gahlot and Sushant Dabas, who are ranked higher than him.

Udit Gogoi is the reserve member of the side.

The selectors have gone by national rankings in Under-16 category while picking the squad.

The selection panel, led by Anil Dhupar, also picked the girls squad which has three playing members in Bhakti Shah, Sudipta Senthil Kumar and Sanjana Sirimala.

Gargi Pawar is the reserve member of the side.

Both junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup were to be played at DLTA in New Delhi but the tournaments have been moved to Bangkok, Thailand due to the uncertainty caused by the diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan.

The Davis Cup is scheduled to be held from April 8-13 while Fed Cup is scheduled for April 15-20.

To reach the Finals, every nation with the exception of the host nation must win through regional qualifying.

A total of 16 boys' and girls' teams are drawn into four round-robin groups before the top teams in each group progress to the semi-finals where a knock-out competition decides the champions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp