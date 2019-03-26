Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer to play Madrid Masters on clay return

The 37-year-old last played the tournament, where he is a three-time champion, in 2015.

The last time he played here was also his most recent appearance at Roland Garros. | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Roger Federer will play on clay before this year's French Open after being confirmed on the entry list for the Madrid Masters, which starts on May 3, on Tuesday.

Federer has skipped the clay-court season for the last two years to focus on being ready for the grass courts of Wimbledon, but announced after the Australian Open that he would return to the red dirt in 2019.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, a three-time winner in Madrid, will line up alongside world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and title-holder Alexander Zverev after tournament organisers announced the field on Tuesday.

Federer won his 19th major crown at Wimbledon in 2017, before adding the Australian Open last year, but has not reached a Slam semi-final since.

He faces Russian youngster Daniil Medvedev in the Miami Masters last 16 later on Tuesday.

The French Open gets underway in Paris on May 26.

Madrid Masters Roger Federer

