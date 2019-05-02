Justine Henin backs Simona Halep to win French Open

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin feels defending champion Simona Halep is favourite to retain her women’s singles crown at the French Open which starts on May 26.

Since her triumph at Roland-Garros, the Romanian has failed to make the later rounds at both the US Open and this year’s Australian Open. But the former World No 1 feels Halep’s complete game will stand her in good stead. “It will be interesting to see Simona defend her title for the first time in the Grand Slam.

I like the way she plays especially on clay. You have to be a complete player, be patient, be mentally tough to win on clay. She has been the most consistent player so far. I think she is going to be the favourite.”

The Belgian said that the women’s game nowadays lacks fierce rivalry which can take the game to the next level. She cited the example of her on-court relationship with Kim Clijsters. “If you see so many different players are winning, you cannot identify yourself to anyone. The rivalry between Kim and me helped both of us to become better players.”