Home Sport Tennis

Naomi Osaka plays through pain, beats Cibulkova in Madrid

The Japanese will now face the winner of an all-Spanish tie between Lara Arruabarrena and Sara Sorribes Tormo in round two. 

Published: 05th May 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

There was little sign of physical problems during a testing win for Osaka | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Naomi Osaka eased concerns about her form and fitness by coming through a tricky first round against Dominika Cibulkova on Sunday at the Madrid Open. 

Osaka has struggled since splitting with her coach Sascha Bajin in February while an abdominal injury forced her to withdraw in Stuttgart eight days ago, creating doubts about her challenge at the French Open later this month. 

But there was little sign of physical problems during a testing 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Cibulkova and afterwards, Osaka said: "I feel good. I don't have much pain in my abs so that's always a good sign." 

The Japanese will now face the winner of an all-Spanish tie between Lara Arruabarrena and Sara Sorribes Tormo in round two. 

Osaka looked set for a more comfortable passage after a dominant opening set but she was stretched by the battling Cibulkova in the second. 

By the end, Osaka had hit 43 winners to her opponent's 23. 

The world number one's pair of grand slam successes have come on hard, at the US and Australian Opens, but she is yet to find her best on clay.

If the abdominal injury has healed, Osaka can feel encouraged by her performance against Cibulkova, one of the tour's gutsiest competitors even if the Slovakian is also enduring a difficult start to 2019. 

Osaka dropped serve in the third game but immediately hit back, a ripped backhand return too good for Cilbulkova to retrieve. 

Cibulkova played deep behind the baseline, allowing her opponent time to dictate as Osaka won five consecutive games to claim the set.  

The second began like the first, with Cibulkova breaking early and she held the advantage until 4-3, only for a fourth double fault to allow Osaka back in. 

Three well-executed drop-shots from Cibulkova squared the set at 5-5 and an irritated Osaka, whacking her racket against her foot, was taken to a tie-break. 

But frustration seemed to invigorate Osaka, who pulled 5-2 clear after a superb backhand winner. Cibulkova fought back to 5-5 and then saved a match point, on Osaka's serve, to level again. 

A big serve gave Osaka another chance and this time she took it, as Cilbulkova went long to leave her relieved opponent pumping her first after an hour and 55 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madrid Open Naomi Osaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp