Roger Federer back to third ahead of clay court return

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb's 250th week as world number one.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer

Federer is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years' absence.| AFP

By AFP

PARIS: Former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third in the ATP rankings released Monday, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years' absence.

Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas takes ninth spot from American John Isner following the Greek's victory at the Estoril Open.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb's 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

Japan's Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA rankings released on Monday, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.

The largely unchanged top 20 saw Belgian Elise Mertens drop two places to 20th after being knocked out of the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 103rd in the world.

ATP rankings as of May 6

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085

WTA rankings as of May 6

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6151 pts

2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5835

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5682

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5220

5.Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5111

