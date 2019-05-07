Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray given Queen's wildcard

It could offer the five-time former winner a chance of some grass-court action ahead of Wimbledon if he is fit.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Andy Murray

Former ATP world number one Andy Murray. (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Andy Murray has been given a wildcard to play at London's Queen's Club next month even though he has yet to set a date for a potential return to the court after hip surgery.

The tournament in London, from June 17 to 23, could offer the five-time former winner a chance of some grass-court action ahead of Wimbledon, should he feel fit enough.

The British former world number one, currently ranked 217 in the world,  had the hip resurfacing operation in London in January and says he is now pain-free, although he has only been hitting balls from a stationary position so far.

The Scot has an official deadline of June 18 to apply for a wildcard for this year's Wimbledon, though tournament chiefs last week suggested there might be some wiggle room for the three-time Grand Slam champion.

The 31-year-old could also use his protected ranking to enter Wimbledon

"A wildcard is being held in reserve for Murray, who will let tournament director Stephen Farrow know nearer the time of the event if he is fit enough to take it," said a statement from Queen's.

Murray said before the Australian Open that he planned to retire after this year's Wimbledon, but also revealed that the tournament in Melbourne could prove to be his final event.

Last year's Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson and world number eight Juan Martin Del Potro are set to play at Queen's along with defending champion Marin Cilic, Australia's Nick Kyrgios and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

