Home Sport Tennis

Four Indians in French Open men’s doubles draw

Four Indian players will be part of the French Open men’s doubles pair but Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna will be playing with separate partners.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan. (File Photo | PTI)

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four Indian players will be part of the French Open men’s doubles pair but Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna will be playing with separate partners. When the country’s two best doubles players formed an alliance in the beginning of the season, it was expected that they would continue at least till the French Open. But a string of poor results in February and March meant they were forced to look for other players. 

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

So Bopanna, World No 40, will be teaming up with Romania’s Marius Copil. Interestingly, the 37-year-old, who had teamed up with Great Britain’s Dominic Inglot in the last six events, will partner Copil, World No 544. Sharan, who is playing the Geneva Open this with Australia’s Philipp Oswald, will rekindle his partnership with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner. The World No 48, and Sharan, in fact advanced to the final of the Bavarian International two weeks ago. 

Meanwhile, Leander Paes, who seems to have struck an intriguing association with Benoit Paire, will pair up with the Frenchman in Paris. The 45-year-old, who hasn’t played on the red clay of Roland Garros in the last two years, is in something of a rut at the Majors. But he has reached two semifinals with Paire over the last few months. The last Indian in the list is Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who has signed on with Mischa Zverev. The 30-year-old is still searching for his first main draw win. 

Ramkumar bows out 
Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the first round of the French Open qualifiers on Monday. The World No 144 was beaten in straight sets by Australian Jason Kubler 6-4, 6-4. This means that Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be the lone Indian in the men’s draw. Indians at French Open: Singles: Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Doubles: Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner, Leander Paes and Benoit Paire, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Mischa Zverev and Rohan Bopanna and Marius Copil.

Pliskova jumps five places to become World no. 2
 PARIS: Karolina Pliskova climbed five places in the WTA rankings on Monday to second after her Italian Open triumph at the weekend, with Naomi Osaka’s World No 1 spot now in the Czech’s sights. The 27-year-old saw off Briton Johanna Konta to win her 13th WTA title in Rome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French Open Divij Sharan Rohan Bopanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp