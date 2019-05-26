Home Sport Tennis

Germany's Oscar Otte set for biggest payday against Roger Federer

His earnings this year are $54,000 and he is already assured of 64,000 euros by getting to the second round in Paris.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

tennis

Before Sunday, Otte had won just one match on the main tour in eight years.

By AFP

PARIS: Oscar Otte is unique at Roland Garros as the only German to count a former English Test cricketer as an inspiration.

His other idol is Roger Federer, the man he will face in the second round in Paris.

Otte, the world number 145, made the first round at the French Open as a lucky loser despite being beaten in qualifying.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer ends four-year French Open absence with victory

The 25-year-old made the most of his second chance by seeing off experienced Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 on Sunday to book a place in the second round of a Slam for the first time.

As well as his victory, it was his name-checking of Mark Benson, who played one Test match for England as an opening batsman before going on to become an umpire, that proved equally as eye-catching.

Benson is also the father of the man who is soon to marry Otte's sister Luisa.

"I have known him for a long time and have got to know him quite well," Otte told AFP.

"I know about his career which was very impressive and I always keep in touch with him."

Benson played his only Test for England against India in 1986 and spent 15 years featuring for Kent, scoring more than 18,000 runs.

Otte, however, admitted that he has yet to catch the cricket bug.

"Cricket's not that big for me, sorry."

Before Sunday, Otte had won just one match on the main tour in eight years.

His earnings this year are $54,000 and $327,000 in his career compared to Federer's $3.1 million in 2019 and $123.6 million overall.

"It will be a big match for me," added Otte, who is already assured 64,000 euros by getting to the second round in Paris.

"I am looking forward to it."

But Otte then admitted: "I would be surprised if Roger knows my name!"

For 35-year-old Jaziri, Sunday's match was an opportunity lost.

"It's not easy to prepare against a player you have never seen," the Tunisian told AFP.

"You don't know how he plays, you try and check on Google and YouTube but there's nothing.

"I was too up and down today. My forehand, which is my best shot, wasn't working very well and he upped his game."

Jaziri, the world number 94, had not played since Estoril a month ago due to injury.

He admitted that losing a chance to face Federer in the next round was disappointing.

"Roland Garros is the most watched tennis event in Tunisia and the Arab world and I would have loved to play Roger here," said Jaziri who has made the second round in Paris on three occasions.

"It was a good opportunity, but maybe next time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French Open Roger Federer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp