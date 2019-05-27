Home Sport Tennis

'Mother, champion, queen, goddess': Serena Williams unveils new Roland Garros outfit

The 37-year-old American wore the Nike-backed black-and-white cape as she arrived on Court Philippe Chatrier for her opening match against Vitalia Diatchenko.

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: One year after her 'Black Panther' catsuit caused controversy, Serena Williams returned to Roland Garros on Monday, dressed in a zebra-striped cape emblazoned with the words 'mother, champion, queen, goddess'.

The legend of 'mother, champion, queen, goddess' was written in French in a nod to her hosts.

Once the cape was removed, Williams revealed a black and white zebra-stripe print dress.

Williams fell foul of Roland Garros last year with her one-piece black outfit which she said she needed to wear to boost her circulation.

She had suffered blood clots when she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.

"I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place," said French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli.

