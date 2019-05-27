Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic sails through French Open first round

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was in control from the start as he beat 44th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Published: 27th May 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic flashes a thumbs up as he celebrates winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. (Photo | AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic flashes a thumbs up as he celebrates winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic laid down an early marker in his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles for the second time on Monday, powering past Polish youngster Hubert Hurkacz in the Roland Garros first round.

The 15-time major champion impressed with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 triumph and will face Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen in round two.

"I was very solid. I'm happy with my game today," said the top seed. "It's a long tournament... But I just want to concentrate on my next match."

A single break in the opening game of the match proved enough for Djokovic to take the first set, and the Serb raced through the second in under half an hour.

The 22-year-old Hurkacz, who has claimed three wins over top-10 players this season, had no answer to the 2016 French Open winner, as Djokovic sealed a second-round spot after another dominant set on his first match point.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic French Open Hubert Hurkacz Roland Garros

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp