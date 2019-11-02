Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov crash out of Paris Masters

Bopanna-Shapovalov went down fighting 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian duo in a match that lasted over 80 minutes to exit the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rohan Bopanna(L) and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo | Twitter/@TennisCanada)

By IANS

PARIS: India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, bowed out of the Paris Masters after a hard-fought defeat against the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov in the quarter-finals.

On Friday evening, Bopanna-Shapovalov went down fighting 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian duo in a match that lasted over 80 minutes to exit the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The Indian-Canadian pair fired 10 aces and committed three double faults throughout the course of the match. They also saved four out of seven break points and won two of two but still emerged on the losing side at the end of the match.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had earlier defeated the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in their Round of 16 match. Before that they had got the better of Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco to move into the pre-quarters.

Khachanov and Rublov will now face the Slovakian-Croatian pair of Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig for a place in the final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohan Bopanna Denis Shapovalov Paris Masters
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp