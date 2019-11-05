Home Sport Tennis

Indo-Pak Davis Cup tie moves away from Pakistan

This announcement may not mean that the likes of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan will now make the trip.

Published: 05th November 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

India Davis Cup Team

Indian tennis stars (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Asia-Oceania Davis Cup Group I tie between India and Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue. After an inspection carried out by the International Tennis Federation’s independent security advisors, the world body has decided to shift the tie, to be played on November 29-30, from Islamabad. An ITF press release late on Monday night confirmed the same.

“(...) the Davis Cup committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India must be played at a neutral venue. The ITF and Davis Cup Committee’s first priority has always been the safety of athletes, officials and spectators and the decision was made on this basis,” the release said.

“As per the regulations, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) now has the choice to nominate a neutral venue and has five working days to confirm their proposed venue.”

The ITF’s move to shift the Davis Cup encounter is a vindication for the All India Tennis Association (AITA) who had maintained that they cannot possibly play in Pakistan in the current climate.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Davis Cup: Rohit Rajpal replaces Mahesh Bhupathi as non-playing captain

This announcement, however, may not mean that the likes of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan will now make the trip.

It’s reliably learned that the AITA, as things stand, will most likely form a team from the group of players who made themselves available for selection to go to Pakistan. This issue came up for discussion during the body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Chandigarh on Monday. It needs to be seen how AITA will react if Mahesh Bhupathi or other players, who refused to go to Pakistan, insist on going.

While the selection meeting to finalise the squad will take place in a day or two, there is an outside chance that Leander Paes, who last played in the Davis Cup in April 2018, may team up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. It’s also learned that Sri Lanka could host the tie because of higher costs involved in the staging the contest in one of the Gulf states.

The real challenge, however, is to pick the singles players and reserves from the available pool — Saketh Myneni, Arjun Kadhe, N Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Siddharth Rawat and so on.

“We haven’t decided anything yet with respect to picking the squad for the tie,” newly appointed captain Rohit Rajpal, said. “We will meet in the next day or two to pick the team.” Rajpal as the captain could be a stop-gap arrangement just for this tie but he didn’t want to go into specifics when asked about the same. “That’s something you need to ask the executive council,” he said.

The tie was originally supposed to be held in the second week of September but AITA had successfully lobbied to indefinitely postpone the two-day affair after there was uncertainty in the region following political developments in Jammu & Kashmir. The winner of this tie will figure in the World Group playoffs early next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITF Davis Cup india vs pakistan India vs Pakistan Davis Cup India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp