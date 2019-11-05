Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna blasts AITA for change of captain, 'don't interfere', warns parent body

With captain Bhupathi also pulling out for the same reason, AITA went ahead and named Rohit Rajpal as new captain for the tie at its Executive Committee on Monday in Chandigarh.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rohan Bopanna on Tuesday expressed his displeasure at players not being consulted before changing Mahesh Bhupathi as non-playing captain for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan while AITA asserted that it was not players' domain to comment on policy matters.

The tie against Pakistan, which was supposed to be played in Islamabad on November 29-30, will now be played on a neutral venue.

Incidentally, Bopanna along with five others had pulled out the Pakistan tour, citing safety concerns.

With captain Bhupathi also pulling out for the same reason, AITA went ahead and named Rohit Rajpal as new captain for the tie at its Executive Committee on Monday in Chandigarh.

It must be mentioned in this regard that Bhupathi's term as the non-playing captain had already got over in December 2018 and he was given an extension to lead the side in the tie against Italy in February this year in Kolkata.

Bopanna's contention is that All India Tennis Association (AITA) changed the captain before ITF made a final decision on a neutral venue.

AITA picked Rajpal for the job on Monday, hours before ITF shifted the tie out of Islamabad as the national federation had requested multiple times.

"It surprises me that AITA changed the Davis Cup captain before ITF announced the final decision yesterday (04.11.19) and where the tie would be held," Bopanna said in a statement posted on his twitter handle.

"What shocks me more that none of the players were asked or even informed that the captain was going to be changed," Bopanna wrote.

It's the Executive Committee of the AITA which decides on selecting captain.

Responding to Bopanna's comments, AITA Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee said players' job is to play and not interfere in administrative matters.

"They are behaving according to their convenience. They have no right to ask question on areas which are outside players' domain. Their job is to play. Who is he (Bopanna) to ask such questions? There is (AITA) administration to look into these matters," Kolkata-based Chatterjee told PTI.

"As far as AITA is concerned, it's we who have to take a call. He is not supposed to interfere."

Bopanna in his statement further wrote that "there is much more to them than just the skill they bring on the court."

"Player's best interest is when players' are heard. When we bring our patriotism on court with racquet in hand, we also bring a voice," he wrote.

Bopanna had pulled out of the tie against Spain also in September 2016, citing a knee injury.

Asked if Bopanna will still be considered for the tie against Pakistan, Chatterjee said:"That is for the selection committee to decide.

We will put up a proper team.

He said AITA has been lenient in dealing with players.

"We don't always want to penalize the players. But we kept them out for the Korea tie (February 2013). We are lenient but not weak."

"Who are you ask these question. Tomorrow he can say why I have not been made captain. This is for the administration to decide," fumed Chatterjee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AITA Davis Cup Rohan Bopanna
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp