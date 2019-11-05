World No. 1 Rafael Nadal to play in 2020 Mexican Open

Home Sport Tennis

Nadal, the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, will be making his fifth appearance in the tournament, which will take place from February 24-29.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MEXICO CITY: Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will play at the 2020 Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, organizers have said.

"For us, it's something special to be the first tournament in 2020 that confirms the presence of Rafa Nadal as the new world No. 1 (and) I am sure that the fans will be very happy to get this news," tournament director Raul Zurutuza said late on Monday.

Nadal, the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, will be making his fifth appearance in the tournament, which will take place from February 24-29, the Mexican Open Organizing Committee said, reports Efe news.

The Mexican Open, an ATP World Tour 500 hard-court event, is celebrating its 20th year in Acapulco in 2020. The 33-year-old Nadal won the French Open and US Open this year, as well as the Masters 1000 events in Rome and Montreal.

On Saturday, Nadal was forced to pull out of the Paris Masters due to an injury he suffered during a pre-match practice session.

