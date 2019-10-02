Roger Federer asks for Bollywood movie suggestion, fans give him a handfull

By Online Desk

Tennis great Roger Federer took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to ask his fans for movie suggestions. The fans didn't spare a thought in suggesting various blockbusters and some also went on to suggest his matches as the best movies they have watched.

Interestingly, Federer asked the fans for a Bollywood classic suggestion and the responses he got are not surprising. From Andaz Apna Apna, 3 idiots to Dangal, fan gave him plenty of options to choose from.

A Bollywood classic maybe? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Roger appreciated the fans' response and shared a few on his Twitter handle.

Can’t believe that I haven’t seen it yet! Is it time? https://t.co/ZQ5Cz0FYmC — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Roger. Watch Jane Bhi do Yaaron.But for me any Federer vs Djokovic and Federer vs Nadal is nothing less than a Bollywood Classic! — Vivek Yadav IAS (@vivekyadav_ias) October 2, 2019

saw it during Cincinnati https://t.co/4Dvgxc7ilY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

One Twitter user also invited him to watch Joker.

Want to join us for #JokerMovie ? — Neha (@ichakdaanaa) October 2, 2019

He said he had to watch Inception thrice to finally get the movie.

Great movie, watched it 3 times to get it https://t.co/TdD6o2vfUo — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

He described one of his matches as scary but happy in the end.

This was scary but a happy end! https://t.co/ReVQ0ljH37 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Let’s do it,

I heard Pikachu loves, true? https://t.co/QWQzr9PR10 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Roger Federer led Team Europe to victory over Team World in the recently concluded Laver Cup.