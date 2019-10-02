Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer asks for Bollywood movie suggestion, fans give him a handfull

Interestingly, Federer asked the fans for a Bollywood classic suggestion and the responses he got are not surprising.

Published: 02nd October 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer. (Photo | Twitter/@rogerfederer)

By Online Desk

Tennis great Roger Federer took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to ask his fans for movie suggestions.  The fans didn't spare a thought in suggesting various blockbusters and some also went on to suggest his matches as the best movies they have watched.

Interestingly, Federer asked the fans for a Bollywood classic suggestion and the responses he got are not surprising. From Andaz Apna Apna, 3 idiots to Dangal, fan gave him plenty of options to choose from.

Roger appreciated the fans' response and shared a few on his Twitter handle. 

One Twitter user also invited him to watch Joker.

He said he had to watch Inception thrice to finally get the movie.

He described one of his matches as scary but happy in the end.

Roger Federer led Team Europe to victory over Team World in the recently concluded Laver Cup. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Roger Federer Movie Suggestion Federer
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp