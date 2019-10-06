After spending time out, Sania Mirza on comeback trail

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crowd at the DLTA courts were cheering on the finalists of the men’s singles event of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday when a flutter of activity off-court caught their attention. In walked Sania Mirza with son Izhaan in tow and the applause generated made it seem like she was back out on court and had just won a point!

The 32-year-old was looking fit and revealed that she was close to making her long-awaited comeback. “I’m training daily nowadays. Izhaan is also one now so he sleeps at night and that gives me rest as well! The plan is to make a comeback in January and I’m preparing accordingly,” the former doubles World No 1 said. Her preparations include a lot of fitness work in the gym while she has also started on-court training.

When asked if she was considering returning to the court right in time for the Australian Open, something AITA honorary life president Anil Khanna had suggested, the Padma Bhushan awardee said there was no point in putting too much pressure. “The Australian Open is on my mind definitely. I want to take it step by step and not rush back.”

The likes of Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran are making the country proud among men while Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi and Prarthana Thombare are flying the flag for the women. Sania admitted that the women players are yet to take that next big step. “We have three-four good players. They are not that young but they still have time. They need to take that next big step. I hope to see that soon. There is no point in putting too much pressure on them by comparing my achievements to theirs. They should follow their own path and do well.”

The six-time Grand Slam champion reserved special praise for Nagal. who has recently been on a winning spree and is close to breaking into the top-100. “We already have Prajnesh so it will be great to see two Indians in the same bracket. He has all the attributes to be a top player. I hope he keeps improving.”

While Sania was here at DLTA to give away prizes to winners, she also launched a book commemorating 25 years of the tournament. And she revealed how, back in 1999, she played in the U-18 category and reminded all tennis players the value of the national championship. “I get nostalgic whenever I come here. This was the tournament that gave me the platform and I want to tell players here that being national champion is of great honour. Nowadays the value is diminishing and that’s not right. Hopefully, things will improve in the future.”

Top seeds triumph

Top seeds Nikki K Poonacha and Sowjanya Bavisetti won the the men’s and women’s title respectively. In the boys’ U-18 section, Madhwin Kamath bagged the title. Among girls, Rashmika Bhamidipaty won the finals.