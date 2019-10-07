Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic to debut against Shapovalov at Shanghai Masters

The first game of the match stretched to 15 minutes before Tiafoe held serve, but Shapovalov eventually took control with a break in the first set and two more in the second.

Published: 07th October 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic flashes a thumbs up as he celebrates winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. (Photo | AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHANGHAI: Denis Shapovalov defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters on Monday, setting up a second-round encounter with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The first game of the match stretched to 15 minutes before Tiafoe held serve, but Shapovalov eventually took control with a break in the first set and two more in the second.

"The start of the match was really important and I was trying to step up from the first game," Shapovalov said.

"I think the first game helped me find a rhythm on his serve."

The 36th-ranked Shapovalov played the top-ranked Djokovic on two previous occasions, with both matches taking place this year.

He took Djokovic to four sets in the third round of the Australian Open, but only won four games in the second round at the Rome Masters.

"He's beaten me twice so there's not much for me to lose, so I'll just go out there and enjoy myself," Shapovalov said.

"I'll go out there and give it all I have.

"It's going to be a tough one, but I have a great game and I think I have a chance to beat him."

A Canadian citizen, Shapovalov was born in Israel and is currently a resident of the Bahamas.

He said he hasn't been back home since Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands in August.

"Obviously it's terrible what has happened to the Bahamas," he said, adding his home didn't sustain much damage.

"I'm going to try to see what I can do to give back."

Fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil upset 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (2), 6-2 in another first-round match.

The 10th-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy faced little resistance from American Sam Querrey in a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Andy Murray, playing on a wildcard, faces Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero in Monday's first night match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Denis Shapovalov Frances Tiafoe Shanghai Masters
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp