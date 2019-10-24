Home Sport Tennis

Elbow surgery ends Kei Nishikori's tennis season

In September, Nishikori, the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 5 in singles, heard from his doctors that he would not be able to swing a racket for about four weeks.

Published: 24th October 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kei Nishikori, of Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Japanese tennis ace Kei Nishikori has undergone a surgery on his right elbow following which he will not be taking part in any competition this season.

The 29-year-old, who turned pro in 2007, said following May's French Open he had swelling and fluid in the elbow and confirmed Monday that he would be receiving surgery to address the issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Tuesday evening, he underwent surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.

The Shimane Prefecture-born star, currently ranked 8th in the world, will begin post-surgery rehabilitation on Thursday, according to his management company.

It said he would likely return to full training in the earlier part of December, with an aim for him to return to the pro circuit next season.

Despite Nishikori hoping to play at one of the indoor competitions in Europe ahead of the November 10-17 Association of Tennis Professionals Tour (ATP) Finals, he said that the pain in his elbow was hampering his performance.

In September, Nishikori, the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 5 in singles, heard from his doctors that he would not be able to swing a racket for about four weeks.

After bowing out of the US Open in August in the third round, Nishikori, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, announced in a Twitter post on October 15 that he will part ways with longtime coach Dante Bottini.

Nishikori, who added Michael Chang to his coaching staff in 2014, did not announce any changes in this partnership.

In his time away from the tour he has missed playing in the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo and the Shanghai Masters in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kei Nishikori Elbow injury
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp