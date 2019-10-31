Home Sport Tennis

Ill Novak Djokovic survives scare in Paris opener, Rafael Nadal also through

Moutet delighted the crowd with an outrageous 'hotdog' lob over Djokovic early in the second set, but the 16-time Grand Slam champion belatedly found his form.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to France's Adrian Mannarino. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic defied illness to survive a scare against French lucky loser Corentin Moutet and reach the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, while Rafael Nadal saw off a plucky challenge from Adrian Mannarino.

Top seed Djokovic, locked in a battle with Nadal for the year-end world number one spot, had to save two set points in the first set before beating the 97th-ranked Moutet 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

The 32-year-old will play Britain's Kyle Edmund on Thursday in the last 16 as he continues his bid for a record-extending fifth Bercy title.

"I don't feel health-wise 100 percent in the last couple of days, but it is what it is," said Djokovic, who was struggling with a sore throat.

"It affects your energy, your vitality on the court. Obviously it's not ideal, but in these kind of circumstances you just have to accept it and do everything that you can to recover."

Nadal, who is guaranteed to usurp Djokovic at the rankings summit next week ahead of the ATP Tour Finals in London, beat home wildcard Mannarino 7-5, 6-4 to set up a clash with three-time Grand Slam title-winner Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic, who was beaten by Karen Khachanov in last year's final, found himself in a spot of bother when Moutet broke his serve in the seventh game before saving four break points to seize a 5-3 lead.

But the home hope saw two set points come and go in the following game, with Djokovic quickly taking advantage to break back and level the set.

The Serbian took control as the opener entered a tie-break and Moutet smashed a ball into the crowd in anger as his opportunity for an upset looked to have disappeared, with his opponent cruising through the breaker.

Moutet delighted the crowd with an outrageous 'hotdog' lob over Djokovic early in the second set, but the 16-time Grand Slam champion belatedly found his form.

Djokovic did let one break slip after leading 4-1, but closed out victory on his first match point with a forehand winner.

- Nadal does enough -

Nadal was not at his imperious best against world number 43 Mannarino, but did enough to win with relative comfort.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion, who has never won the tournament but does hold a record 35 Masters titles, will hope to improve in the third round against Wawrinka after the Swiss beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5).

Nadal, playing his first event since getting married earlier this month, can secure the year-end top ranking for a fifth time by winning the trophy on Sunday.

"(It's) not easy to come back after a while without being on the tour," he said. "Tomorrow is another day, another tough match against Stan. Every day on this tournament is so difficult."

Mannarino kept Nadal at arm's length for almost an hour in the first set, but the Spaniard took his fourth set point in the 12th game to forge ahead.

There was a similar pattern to the second set, but again the second seed went through the gears when necessary and a sloppy service game from Mannarino sealed his fate.

Earlier in the day, fifth seed Dominic Thiem booked his spot in the last 16 by edging out Milos Raonic in a marathon encounter.

Thiem, who has lost the last two French Open finals to Nadal across Paris at Roland Garros, had to dig deep to get past Raonic 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-4 as the Canadian powered down 30 aces in a thunderous serving display.

"It was unbelievable today, his serve," admitted the Austrian.

Thiem will face Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16 after the Bulgarian's 7-5, 6-3 win over 12th seed David Goffin.

World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his return to form with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 victory over American Taylor Fritz.

He will take on Alex de Minaur in round three after the Australian's 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/1) victory over ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Paris Masters Corentin Moutet Adrian Mannarino
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp