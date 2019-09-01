Home Sport Tennis

US Open: Naomi Osaka foresees 'fun' rivalry with phenom Coco Gauff

Osaka has struggled to replicate her top form since her Melbourne triumph in January, but the Japanese star delivered a masterclass on and off the court against Gauff.

Published: 01st September 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coco Gauff, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka predicted she will strike up an exciting rivalry with American teen sensation Coco Gauff as part of a changing landscape at the top of women's tennis.

Defending US Open champion Osaka outclassed the tearful 15-year-old 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour Saturday to advance to the fourth round in New York.

But world number one Osaka, also the reigning Australian Open champion, anticipates the pair will wage battles on the court for years to come.

"I feel like of course we're going to play multiple times in the future. She's so young. That's definitely going to happen," Osaka said.

"She seems very intelligent, so I think there's automatically things that she's going to change the next time that we play. 

"I'm not necessarily looking forward to that, but I think it will be fun for you guys to watch."

Gauff, who made a run to the Wimbledon fourth round last month on her Grand Slam debut, was seeking to become the youngest player to make the US Open last 16 since Russia's Anna Kournikova in 1996.

Osaka has struggled to replicate her top form since her Melbourne triumph in January, but the Japanese star delivered a masterclass on and off the court against Gauff.

The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, Osaka asking a reluctant Gauff to join her with the microphone as they met at the net.

"It was kind of instinctive because when I shook her hand, I saw that she was kind of tearing up a little. Then it reminded me how young she was," Osaka said.

"I wanted her to have her head high, not walk off the court sad. I want her to, like, be aware that she's accomplished so much and she's still so young."

She added: "I was just thinking it would be nice for her to address the people that came and watched her play. They were cheering for her."

ALSO READ | Naomi Osaka thrashes tearful Coco Gauff as Rafael Nadal coasts

Osaka goes on to face Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic for a place in the quarter-finals, and the top seed believes she is growing stronger the deeper she progresses at Flushing Meadows.

"The thing with me, though, is I get better as the tournament goes on," Osaka said. "It's not even a skill sort of thing, it's just I trust myself more. 

Asked to assess her current level, she replied: "I mean, the last two times I was in the round of 16, I won it, if that answers -- I don't want to say that. That's bold.

"I'm just out here trying my best. I'm just going with the flow at this rate. I've never defended a Grand Slam before."

"I was just happy throughout this entire match," she continued. "I think I kept a very high level of focus. I honestly think it's been since Australian Open finals that I was that focused and I was fighting that hard for every point."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coco Gauff Naomi Osaka  US Open
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp