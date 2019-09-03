Home Sport Tennis

US Open: Alexander Zverev advises Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas to 'talk with racquet'

Russian fifth seed Medvedev has twice thanked a hostile Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd for spurring him to victory, saying their boos had energized him after his second and third-round matches.

Published: 03rd September 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Alexander Zverev. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev suggested his youthful rivals ditch the on-court antics and let their "racquet talk for them" -- somewhat ironically after the German incurred a point penalty for swearing in Monday's US Open loss.

The German singled out Daniil Medvedev, who has revelled in his role as tournament villain in New York, and Stefanos Tsitsipas as he advised the younger generation to follow the standards set by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"There's a lot of young guys that do things on the tennis court that maybe is not the best thing to do. I don't want the next generation to be known for that," Zverev said after his four-set defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.

Russian fifth seed Medvedev has twice thanked a hostile Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd for spurring him to victory, saying their boos had energized him after his second and third-round matches.

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his fourth-round match at US Open. (Photo | AP)

Medvedev was also fined $9,000 for an obscene gesture and unsportsmanlike conduct after stadium cameras spotted him lifting his middle finger to the side of his head away from the view of the chair umpire.

"Medvedev is obviously going over the line a little bit now. But he's winning. He's in the quarter-finals," Zverev said.

"At the end of the day it all doesn't matter if you're winning. 

"But, yeah, I hope some of the NextGen or the young guys will kind of learn from the older guys like Roger and Rafa who have been unbelievable over their career, really let their racquet talk for them, not try to distract opponents."

Zverev also took aim at rising Greek star Tsitsipas, who tore into match umpire Damien Dumusois and several of his colleagues following a first-round US Open exit.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal reigns in clash of former US Open champs as Alexander Zverev exits

Shoelace trouble

He brought up Tsitsipas' recurring shoelace mishaps -- an at times comical, but irritating distraction that repeatedly surfaced during his semi-final run at the Washington ATP event last month.

"I think a lot of the times Tsitsipas gets over the line with changing his shoes 15 times in a tournament, going to the bathroom in the middle of a set. Stuff like that," Zverev said.

"Let your tennis racquet talk for you kind of. You don't need to do things to distract the opponent, try to win that way." 

Zverev, long touted as a future Grand Slam champion, has struggled to replicate his best form at the majors and split with coach Ivan Lendl in July.

Former eight-time Grand Slam winner Lendl had told Zverev to "focus more on tennis" after he crashed out in the first round at Wimbledon.

He had embarked on his best US Open run before falling to Schwartzman and vowed to made a greater impact at the biggest events in 2020.

"This week there have been a lot of positives. I want to build on that. I want to get better," Zverev said.

"The Grand Slam calendar is done for me. It has not been the best, it has not been the worst. Generally my season so far has not been the best. 

"Actually, Grand Slams were not worse than my season like they were last year and two years ago. I hope I can attack them next year."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stefanos Tsitsipas Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev US Open
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp