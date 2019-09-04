Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer disappointed as US Open run comes to abrupt halt

Federer, a five-time US Open champion, left the court for a private medical timeout to treat his upper back near his neck before the final set but refused to blame injury as the reason for his exit.

Published: 04th September 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Roger Federer struggled to hide his disappointment after his bid for a first US Open title since 2008 ended abruptly Tuesday with a five-set loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

The 38-year-old Swiss had defeated Dimitrov in all seven previous meetings but surrendered a two sets to one lead before sliding to a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat.

Federer, a five-time US Open champion, left the court for a private medical timeout to treat his upper back near his neck before the final set but refused to blame injury as the reason for his exit.

"I felt it the whole time. I was able to play with it. My bad not to win," Federer said.

"This is Grigor's moment and not my body's moment, so it's OK.

"It's how it goes. I tried my best. By far not too bad to give up or anything. Grigor was able to put me away. I fought with what I had."

Federer was denied on five break points in the 10th game of the fourth set and the 78th-ranked Dimitrov held to force a fifth set, before the Bulgarian broke his rival twice in succession to effectively seal victory.

ALSO READ | Grigor Dimitrov stuns Roger Federer to reach semi against Daniil Medvedev

"Had moments that I was in the lead most of the time. Had a chance to come back in the fourth. Start of the fourth wasn't ideal. Start of the fifth wasn't ideal. That was running behind. That was tough," Federer said.

"Just disappointed it's over because I did feel like I was actually playing really well after a couple of rocky starts. 

"It's just a missed opportunity to some extent that you're in the lead, you can get through, you have two days off after. It was looking good. But got to take the losses. They're part of the game."

No crystal ball

Federer's most stinging loss came at the Wimbledon final in July, when he squandered two match points while serving for trophy against Novak Djokovic.

He was adamant he had moved on from that near-miss, insisting it had no bearing on his performance against Dimitrov, the lowest-ranked US Open semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors (174th) in 1991.

"I know people read into it. They think, all that stuff. That is definitely not the reason why I lost tonight. I was ready to go, try my best. It wasn't enough," Federer said.

Asked whether he felt he would have further chances to add to his record haul of 20 men's Grand Slam singles title, Federer replied: "I don't have the crystal ball."

"We never know. I hope so, of course. I think still it's been a positive season. Disappointing now, but I'll get back up, I'll be all right," he added.

Federer has already qualified for a record-extending 17th ATP Tour Finals appearance in London -- alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev -- and has no immediate plans to scale back his end-of-season commitments.

"I guess Laver Cup, Shanghai, Basel, maybe Paris, London. That's the schedule for now," he said.

"I don't know if the team have other ideas or not. I'm happy to get a bit of a break now, go back to practice, reassess and attack from there."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Grigor Dimitrov US Open
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp